Ethic Inc. Raises Position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Canon by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 990,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,544,000 after buying an additional 39,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canon by 333,303.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after acquiring an additional 753,266 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Canon by 87.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 342,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 159,261 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Canon by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Canon by 44.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 50,663 shares in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho cut Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Canon stock opened at $22.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.69. Canon Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.39.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. Canon had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 3.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Canon Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

