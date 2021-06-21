Ethic Inc. Takes Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 10.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $52.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.30. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.78 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

In other Northwest Natural news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $81,648.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,266.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NWN shares. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

