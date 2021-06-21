Everett Harris & Co. CA Increases Stake in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Industrias Bachoco were worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter valued at $921,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. 2.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IBA traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $44.53. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,891. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.44. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $948.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.13 million. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 8.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.4008 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Industrias Bachoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.01%.

IBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Industrias Bachoco Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.