Everett Harris & Co. CA Increases Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,316 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $24,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in Novartis by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 98,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $93.53. 12,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,964. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.77. The stock has a market cap of $214.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.