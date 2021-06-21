Everett Harris & Co. CA Reduces Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 253.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $1.56 on Monday, hitting $54.58. 8,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973,216. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $57.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.76.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

