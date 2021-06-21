Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 1,800 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,143 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $15,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $252,597,000 after purchasing an additional 598,463 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,103,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $509,318,000 after purchasing an additional 306,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125,813.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 258,122 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $16,223,000 after purchasing an additional 257,917 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 109.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 372,858 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $23,434,000 after purchasing an additional 195,105 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the period. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

Shares of BUD stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.80. 22,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,915. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.73. The stock has a market cap of $152.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $47.80 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

