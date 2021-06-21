Everett Harris & Co. CA Trims Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

NYSE:LH traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $262.57. 7,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,278. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.53. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $155.65 and a 12 month high of $280.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LH. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.69.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $699,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,368.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,715 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.