Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 981 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 120.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PM stock opened at $99.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

