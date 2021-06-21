Evoke Wealth LLC Has $53,000 Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 84.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.86.

ADSK opened at $277.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.31. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

