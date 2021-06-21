Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 59.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,922,821.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $15,306,235 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $685.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $674.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $498.08 and a fifty-two week high of $712.41.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHTR. Argus lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.24.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

