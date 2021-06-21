Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 501.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,067,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of BCE by 2.9% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 129,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,157,000. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.15.

NYSE BCE opened at $49.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s payout ratio is 128.89%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

