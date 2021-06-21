Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 492 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SEA by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,206,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,407,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847,575 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter worth $548,158,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SEA by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,170,453 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,228,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,631 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in SEA by 130.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $734,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,814 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in SEA by 1,455.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,596,337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $317,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Macquarie raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

Shares of SE stock opened at $282.49 on Monday. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $286.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.34. The company has a market capitalization of $144.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

