Evoke Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,137,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086,656 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,889,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,808,000 after purchasing an additional 623,365 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,155,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,339,000 after purchasing an additional 441,132 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,162,000.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.47. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $107.91 and a 1 year high of $110.92.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

