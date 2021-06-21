Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Chairman Frank J. Williams Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $394,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Frank J. Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $394,600.00.

Shares of Evolent Health stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,484. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $22.35.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $215.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVH. Cowen lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter worth $541,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 50.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 48,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 16,301 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 18.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 13,042 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Evolent Health by 73.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

