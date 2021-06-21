Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by American National Insurance Co.

American National Insurance Co. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 258,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthStone Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 234,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after acquiring an additional 23,525 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 119,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 198.3% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 56,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 37,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.93. 632,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,866,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.