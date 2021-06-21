Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Lifted by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,519,470 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,279 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 2.8% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Facebook worth $1,036,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WealthStone Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 602.7% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 21,959 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in Facebook by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 42,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 49,759 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Facebook by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 9,591 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $331.50. The stock had a trading volume of 379,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,259,617. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $318.71. The firm has a market cap of $939.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.99, for a total value of $84,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,995,841.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.57, for a total transaction of $25,784,961.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,104,617 shares of company stock valued at $663,955,073. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

