Fatcoin (FAT) Market Cap Tops $3.89 Million

Fatcoin (CURRENCY:FAT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. During the last week, Fatcoin has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One Fatcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0342 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. Fatcoin has a total market cap of $3.89 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Fatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fatcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00056278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00022862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.67 or 0.00701292 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00043123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00081200 BTC.

Fatcoin Coin Profile

Fatcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Fatcoin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,655,308 coins. Fatcoin’s official website is www.fatbtc.com . Fatcoin’s official Twitter account is @fatbtc . The Reddit community for Fatcoin is /r/Fatbtc

According to CryptoCompare, “FatBTC is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange located in Seychelles, established in the year 2014. It accepts both withdrawals and deposits in Fiat using CNY, the most active trading pair on FatBTC exchange is ETH/BTC. The Fatcoin (FAT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the internal currency of the FatBTC Exchange. “

Buying and Selling Fatcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fatcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fatcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fatcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fatcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fatcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.