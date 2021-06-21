Federated Hermes Inc. Has $30.61 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 692.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,339 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $30,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,255,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,586,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock opened at $152.52 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.39.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.97.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $156,040.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,459.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total transaction of $129,788,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,054,253 shares of company stock valued at $293,421,392 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

