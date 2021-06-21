Federated Hermes Inc. Has $32.55 Million Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,649 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $32,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,362,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,675,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $888,925,000 after buying an additional 957,452 shares during the period. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 309.1% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 900,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,464,000 after buying an additional 680,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 104.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after buying an additional 391,178 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 41.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,233,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,580,000 after buying an additional 363,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $45.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $29.63 and a twelve month high of $48.20.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

In other news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $403,884.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

