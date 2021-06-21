Federated Hermes Inc. Has $37.16 Million Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Alleghany worth $37,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 20.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth about $581,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 480,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $289,954,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Alleghany by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other Alleghany news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $653.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $696.31. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.65. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $460.58 and a 1 year high of $737.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 51 EPS for the current year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

