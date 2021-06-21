Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 21,210 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 466,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,210 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $28,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $77.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -148.44 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.83.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.42%.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,206,579.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,208,847.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS).

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.