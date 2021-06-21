Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 95.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 36,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 17,647 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 201,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 36,646 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 165,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 96,889 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the transaction, the president now owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FITB. Stephens upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $36.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

