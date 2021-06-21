FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, FIG Partners began coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $36.40 on Monday. FIGS has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $38.50.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

