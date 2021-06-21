Financial Analysis: Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) versus Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) and Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Burcon NutraScience has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifeway Foods has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Burcon NutraScience and Lifeway Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burcon NutraScience 0 0 0 0 N/A Lifeway Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Burcon NutraScience and Lifeway Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burcon NutraScience $20,000.00 16,326.09 -$3.48 million N/A N/A Lifeway Foods $102.03 million 0.80 $3.23 million N/A N/A

Lifeway Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Burcon NutraScience.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.4% of Lifeway Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 51.8% of Lifeway Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Burcon NutraScience and Lifeway Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burcon NutraScience N/A 0.41% 0.35% Lifeway Foods 4.14% 9.43% 7.34%

Summary

Lifeway Foods beats Burcon NutraScience on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for use in sports nutrition beverages, dairy alternative yogurts and cheeses, powdered beverage mixes, coffee creamers, and other foods and nutritional products; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages. It also provides Supertein, a canola protein isolate for use in beverages, confectionery, aerated desserts, and protein bars; and Puratein, a canola protein isolate for use in baked goods, protein cereal bars, dressings, sauces, and meat substitutes. The company was formerly known as Burcon Capital Corp. and changed its name to Burcon NutraScience Corporation in October 1999. Burcon NutraScience Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc. produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers. It sells its products under the Lifeway and Fresh Made brand names, as well as under private labels on behalf of customers primarily through direct sales force, brokers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Morton Grove, Illinois.

