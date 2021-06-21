Financial Analysis: The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) and Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC)

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) and Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.2% of The Trade Desk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Moxian shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of The Trade Desk shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.8% of Moxian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for The Trade Desk and Moxian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Trade Desk 0 6 13 0 2.68 Moxian 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Trade Desk currently has a consensus target price of $75.29, indicating a potential upside of 22.62%. Given The Trade Desk’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe The Trade Desk is more favorable than Moxian.

Volatility and Risk

The Trade Desk has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moxian has a beta of 3.37, meaning that its stock price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Trade Desk and Moxian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Trade Desk 26.91% 25.57% 10.09% Moxian N/A -280.67% -94.58%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Trade Desk and Moxian’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Trade Desk $836.03 million 34.94 $242.32 million $4.57 13.44 Moxian $950,000.00 301.12 $70,000.00 N/A N/A

The Trade Desk has higher revenue and earnings than Moxian.

Summary

The Trade Desk beats Moxian on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV. It also provides data and other value-added services, as well as platform features. The company serves advertising agencies and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.

Moxian Company Profile

Moxian, Inc. operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises. The company was formerly known as Moxian China, Inc. and changed its name to Moxian, Inc. in July 2015. Moxian, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

