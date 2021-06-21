Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.6% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,486.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.35, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,630.08 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,308.51.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

