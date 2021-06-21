First American Financial Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First American Financial in a report issued on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.52. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First American Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FAF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.88.

NYSE FAF opened at $61.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.39. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $66.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in First American Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 356,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,414,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in First American Financial by 188.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 26,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 34,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

