First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Receives $69.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.88.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FAF shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 72.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 271.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial stock opened at $61.64 on Friday. First American Financial has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $66.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.39.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

