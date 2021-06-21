First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 330,629 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,943,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 330,629 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 1.71% of B2Gold worth $77,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 240.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 360.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

BTG stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.46. 174,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,205,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 36.55%. The firm had revenue of $362.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.37 million. As a group, research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BTG shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on B2Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities cut B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

