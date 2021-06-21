First Eagle Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,245,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,975 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $289,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,057,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,295,000 after purchasing an additional 126,885 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 108,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,753,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,130,000 after acquiring an additional 24,422 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

KHC traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.66. The stock had a trading volume of 120,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,551,036. The stock has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.05, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.55.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.46.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

