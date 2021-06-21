First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,393,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 431,132 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up approximately 1.5% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 1.86% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $547,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,149,000 after purchasing an additional 32,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 167,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.11.

NASDAQ WLTW traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $229.59. The stock had a trading volume of 15,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,377. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $179.31 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The firm has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

