First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $26.55 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 224,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $26,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $46,939,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,899,000 after buying an additional 37,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 510.7% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after buying an additional 107,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,734 shares of company stock worth $4,781,204 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.43. The stock had a trading volume of 74,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,680,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.27. The stock has a market cap of $169.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

