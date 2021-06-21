First Eagle Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,985,331 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 24,250 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $437,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $217.85. The company had a trading volume of 77,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,666. The company has a market capitalization of $144.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.41. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.13 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.53.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

