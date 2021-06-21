First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 364,351 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,636,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 364,351 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.8% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $687,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $207,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Texas Instruments by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,646,000 after acquiring an additional 549,323 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660,428. The stock has a market cap of $171.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.35 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.