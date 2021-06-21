First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Position Raised by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.07% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIBR. US Bancorp DE grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 687.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,826. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $46.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.19.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.