Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.89

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.89 and last traded at $36.70, with a volume of 4789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.85.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLYW. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

About Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

