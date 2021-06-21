Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $33.85 on Monday. Flywire has a one year low of $27.63 and a one year high of $35.31.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

