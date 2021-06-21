Folder Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $4.38 Million (FOL)

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Folder Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00003493 BTC on popular exchanges. Folder Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.38 million and $769,737.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Folder Protocol has traded down 29.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Folder Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00057662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00131072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.00177792 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,469.10 or 1.00194498 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $294.18 or 0.00831005 BTC.

About Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,672 coins. Folder Protocol’s official website is www.folderlabs.io . Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com . Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs

Folder Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folder Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Folder Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Folder Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folder Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.