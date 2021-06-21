Forefront Analytics LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 53.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.98. 551,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,417,966. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

