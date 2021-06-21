Forefront Analytics LLC Buys Shares of 32,000 Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

KGC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,808,369. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 7.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KGC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $10.50 to $13.30 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.82.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

