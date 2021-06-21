Forefront Analytics LLC Has $5.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Forefront Analytics LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF accounts for 2.3% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Forefront Analytics LLC owned 0.51% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EDV. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,939,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 13,766.4% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 306,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,497,000 after acquiring an additional 304,513 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $20,737,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,794,000 after acquiring an additional 62,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $4,758,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EDV traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.75. 9,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,327. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.01. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $121.99 and a 12 month high of $177.55.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

