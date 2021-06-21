Forefront Analytics LLC Makes New Investment in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Athenex during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Athenex during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Athenex during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Athenex during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

ATNX stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 14,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,686. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $432.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.63. Athenex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 89.73% and a negative net margin of 110.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATNX. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Laidlaw cut their price objective on Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Athenex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

In other news, Director Kim Campbell acquired 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $36,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at $36,465. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,468. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

