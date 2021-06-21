Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to report $48.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.01 million and the highest is $48.21 million. Four Corners Property Trust reported sales of $40.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year sales of $194.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $193.94 million to $194.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $214.02 million, with estimates ranging from $212.78 million to $215.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 44.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NYSE:FCPT traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $28.57. 784,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.88. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $30.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 88.19%.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $42,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 60,855 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 319.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 25,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

