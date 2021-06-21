Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frank’s International’s earnings. Frank’s International reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frank’s International will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Frank’s International.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $94.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.28 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 26.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Frank’s International stock opened at $3.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $733.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.43. Frank’s International has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $5.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Frank’s International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,274,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

