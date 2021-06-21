Frax Trading 0.5% Lower This Week (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 21st. Frax has a total market cap of $139.98 million and $7.24 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003048 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Frax has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Frax Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 140,889,629 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

