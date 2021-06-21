Frisch Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE:PG traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.75. 214,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,503,385. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $115.04 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.40. The stock has a market cap of $325.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $17,788,846.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,167,114.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.