Frisch Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642,566 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973,660 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,211 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $112,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.24. 826,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,646,941. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.29. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

