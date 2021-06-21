Frisch Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 87.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,872 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,359 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $5.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $422.10. 370,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,346,294. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $300.11 and a 12-month high of $425.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $418.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

