Frisch Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 297,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,132,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of BATS FLOT remained flat at $$50.82 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 600,773 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

