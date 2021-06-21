Frisch Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2021

Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 297,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,132,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of BATS FLOT remained flat at $$50.82 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 600,773 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.