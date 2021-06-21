Frontier Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.49 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $28.49 million and approximately $34.37 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier coin can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001954 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00057648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00023167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.23 or 0.00698814 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00042894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00081271 BTC.

Frontier Coin Profile

Frontier (CRYPTO:FRONT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,243,750 coins. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

